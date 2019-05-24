LCI Industries (LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

LCI Industries stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.07. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.65 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

