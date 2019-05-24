Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.12 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/laurion-capital-management-lp-takes-1-12-million-position-in-healthcare-realty-trust-inc-hr.html.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.