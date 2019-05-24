Laurion Capital Management LP Has $867,000 Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in HMS were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HMS by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HMS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,666.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa South sold 216,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $7,498,336.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,592.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,055 shares of company stock valued at $37,753,453. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

