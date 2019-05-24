LatiumX (LATX) Market Capitalization Tops $998,245.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One LatiumX token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $998,245.00 and approximately $73,848.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LatiumX has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00404168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.01252817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00144822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004459 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,691,015 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

