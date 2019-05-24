Landec Co. (LNDC) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Landec were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.86. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

