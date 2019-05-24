Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,587,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $171.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $1,147,227.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at $20,902,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,306 shares of company stock valued at $26,869,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

