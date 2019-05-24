Labh Coin (LABH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Labh Coin has a total market capitalization of $99,943.65 and $30,540.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Labh Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Labh Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Labh Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00420776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.01237989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00145196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Labh Coin Profile

Labh Coin’s total supply is 1,862,039,258 coins. The official website for Labh Coin is www.labhcoin.com . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin . The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Labh Coin

Labh Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Labh Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Labh Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Labh Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Labh Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.