L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLL opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $244.95.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

