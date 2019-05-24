Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $20.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 3059790 shares.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,722,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 711,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $11,099,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 626,233 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,049,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 608,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,862,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 538,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

