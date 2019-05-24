KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.90 million.KLX Energy Services also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLXE. ValuEngine cut KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on KLX Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $577.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

WARNING: “KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/klx-energy-services-klxe-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.