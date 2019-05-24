Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,484 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in W W Grainger by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,957,000 after buying an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W W Grainger by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after buying an additional 192,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt raised W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.13.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $260.92 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.38 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

