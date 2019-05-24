Keybank National Association OH Has $3.58 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $10,702,349.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,544,144.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,224 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,975. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $197.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

