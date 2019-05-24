Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total value of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $433.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

