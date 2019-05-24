Karma (KRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311.00

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Karma has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Karma has a total market cap of $744,207.00 and $311.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma Coin Profile

Karma (CRYPTO:KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karma is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling Karma

Karma can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

