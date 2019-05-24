JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,433,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 762,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $117,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,367 shares in the company, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-trims-position-in-horizon-therapeutics-plc-hznp.html.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.