Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $20.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.98 billion to $86.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,045. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $370.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

