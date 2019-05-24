John Wood Group (WG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $436.20

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 436.20 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 1057536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.30 ($5.91).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target (down previously from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 676.67 ($8.84).

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -313.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.77%.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,238.05 ($8,151.12). Insiders acquired 4,177 shares of company stock worth $2,081,121 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

