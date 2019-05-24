JinkoSolar (JKS) PT Set at $24.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE JKS opened at $17.65 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.34.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

