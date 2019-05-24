Jennifer Murphy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Director Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 700.59 and a quick ratio of 700.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

WMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,092,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 393,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

