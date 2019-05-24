Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BT Group plc (BT)

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BT Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BT. Bank of America downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BT stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.59. BT Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BT Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in BT Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BT Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

