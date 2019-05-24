Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €8.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.33 ($10.85) on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

