Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €8.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.33 ($10.85) on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

