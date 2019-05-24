Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

