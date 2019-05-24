Jane Huang Sells 300 Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $39,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $35,343,324.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jane Huang sold 71 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $9,975.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Jane Huang sold 2,636 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $343,418.08.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.02. 125,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.07. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 116.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Beigene by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

