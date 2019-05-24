James Investment Research Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.73 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

