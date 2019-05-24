J M Smucker (SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smucker’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 6% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from the company’s growth brands. Further the company is on track with innovation, especially in the pet foods category. Apart from these, the company also remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce. On the flip side, Smucker’s performance in the third quarter was weighed down by negative impacts from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. Moreover, lower net price realization dented performance in the U.S. Retail Coffee as well as the International and Away from Home segments. Persistence of such headwinds are worries.”

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.18.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $127.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13,300.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.