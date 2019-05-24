J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of Sell.

J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $89.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.