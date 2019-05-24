istar (STAR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 1,631,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 586,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,864,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,238,533.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,299. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 4,452.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 57.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the first quarter worth $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 328.6% during the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the first quarter worth $236,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

