iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $3,280,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,644. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

