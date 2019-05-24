iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3,277.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,217,000 after purchasing an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,658,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,259,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $187.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

