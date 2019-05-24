iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $173.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

