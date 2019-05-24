iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (IXP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000.

Shares of BMV:IXP opened at $56.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

