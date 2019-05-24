iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.73

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.73 and last traded at $119.73, with a volume of 613117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,605 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,299,000 after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the period.

WARNING: “iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.73” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ishares-iboxx-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-lqd-hits-new-12-month-high-at-119-73.html.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.