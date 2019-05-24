iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.73

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.73 and last traded at $119.73, with a volume of 613117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,605 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,299,000 after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
