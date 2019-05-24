iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

