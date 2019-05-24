iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Boosted by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,424,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,296,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Boosted by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-holdings-boosted-by-litman-gregory-asset-management-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.