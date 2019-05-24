IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 82,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,145.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $801.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

