IOStoken (IOST) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Koinex and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOStoken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $679.13 or 0.08478532 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040286 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011408 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, BitMart, BigONE, DigiFinex, Koinex, GOPAX, CoinBene, Bitrue, Bithumb, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, IDAX, CoinZest, Upbit, WazirX, Bitkub, OKEx, Hotbit, HitBTC, Coineal, DDEX, BitMax, DragonEX, Kyber Network and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOStoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOStoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.