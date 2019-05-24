Ion Geophysical (IO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.75). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 256.52% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 160,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 526,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,097.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

