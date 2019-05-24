Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

KNOP stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $643.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

