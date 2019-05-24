Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):
- 5/10/2019 – Spin Master was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$39.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/1/2019 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2019 – Spin Master had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.86. 44,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,537. Spin Master Corp has a 12-month low of C$34.93 and a 12-month high of C$59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$547.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp will post 1.7599999869418 EPS for the current fiscal year.
