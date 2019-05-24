Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):

5/10/2019 – Spin Master was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

5/1/2019 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Spin Master had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.86. 44,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,537. Spin Master Corp has a 12-month low of C$34.93 and a 12-month high of C$59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Spin Master Corp alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$547.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp will post 1.7599999869418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.