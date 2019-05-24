Intuit (INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). Intuit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Shares of INTU traded up $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.24. 23,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,756. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

