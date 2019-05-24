INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

