International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $3,218,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock worth $1,724,357 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

