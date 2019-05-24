Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Pauline Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

