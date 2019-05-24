Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) President Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) President Omar Muhammad Javaid sold 140,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,656,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 361,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VG stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,766,000 after acquiring an additional 756,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,786,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,213,000 after acquiring an additional 217,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $37,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,218,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

