Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Sells 20,830 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $2,884,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $2,527,720.50.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10.

Shares of TWLO opened at $132.96 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,532,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,624 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $198,899,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/insider-selling-twilio-inc-twlo-ceo-sells-20830-shares-of-stock.html.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.