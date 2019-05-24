Insider Selling: Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) COO Sells 11,540 Shares of Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) COO Paul David Bach sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $13,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 4th.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

