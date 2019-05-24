Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells 39,636 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $1,401,925.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,912 shares in the company, valued at $88,563,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 476,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,578. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

