Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) CEO Sells 277,000 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. 645,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,908. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
