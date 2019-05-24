Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) CEO Sells 277,000 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. 645,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,908. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

