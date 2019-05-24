Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (ETR) Insider Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 79,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

