Insider Selling: Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Director Avi D. Eden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $19,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,891. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/insider-selling-bel-fuse-inc-belfb-director-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.